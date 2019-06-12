Khloé Kardashian Calls Out Tristan Thompson for Cheating on His Pregnant Girlfriend with Her

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [SOUND] [BLANK_AUDIO]

It's been months since Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson called it quits, but now, a new drama involving the former couple has come out of the woodwork this week — and it involves the NBA player's ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

In recently published court documents, Craig claims that Tristan cheating on her with Khloé while she was pregnant with his child caused "serious pregnancy complications."

“This brought an enormous amount of negative, unwanted attention and stress into my life, and more critically, into my pregnancy," Craig said of Khloé and Tristan's relationship. "My obstetrician ordered me to be on bed rest due to high levels of stress that eventually caused me to have serious pregnancy complications.”

The rumors that Khloé dated Tristan knowing he had a pregnant girlfriend eventually got back to the reality star, and she decided to set the record straight on her Insta-Stories. "I'm disappointed that I even feel the need to post this but...I need to say my truth," she began her message to fans. "Take it as you will."

She continued: "My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me," Khloé explained. "A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship."

The Good American founder explained how Tristan and even his mom told her that the basketball pro and Craig were over before striking up romance with her.

"He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met. He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed my physical proof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point," she wrote. "His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met."

But knowing Tristan's past behavior, and have been cheated on by him, Khloé ended her post with a heartfelt apology. "This is my truth! The truth I believed and trusted. If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this!" she wrote.

"I pray my truth is in-fact that. Lord knows I pray but now, I really don't know what to believe. Truthfully, from the deepest parts of my soul I am sorry! I'm sorry for any pain that has been created either way."

The biggest takeaway from this mess: Tristan is not to be trusted.